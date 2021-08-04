MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team will play Santa Clara on the road in the nonconference slate, according to a press release from Santa Clara.
The Dec. 19 game in California will be the first time the two schools have played each other since 2008-09, when now Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle was the lead man for the Grizzlies. Montana lost that game 71-68 at home.
Santa Clara went 12-8 overall last season, including a win over Big Sky squad Idaho State, and lost to Pepperdine late in the West Coast Conference Tournament. Santa Clara finished the season 145 in KenPom.com's rankings while Montana was at 189 to end the 2020-21 season.
Next season's game against Santa Clara is the second known nonconference game for the Grizzlies this year as the team will also face Air Force at home in Dahlberg Arena on Dec. 8.
—Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com
