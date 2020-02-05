CORVALLIS, Ore. – Missoula Hellgate graduate Tres Tinkle, a senior at Oregon State, is one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Tinkle, who recently surpassed 2,000 points for his career and moved into second place on OSU's all-time scoring list behind Gary Payton, is averaging 19.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Beavers (13-9). He has lead the team in scoring in 15 games, set the school record for consecutive free throws by hitting his 35th against USC two weeks ago, and has scored in double figures for 87 consecutive games.
Tinkle needs 89 points to pass Payton as OSU's leading scorer.
As a junior, Tinkle averaged 20.8 points and 8.1 rebounds. He was the second-leading scorer in the Pac-12 and first-team all-league.
The Erving honor is named for Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving. It is in its sixth year and recognizes the top small forwards in NCAA Division I.
A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined a watch list of 20 candidates in October. They recently cut the list in half.
Starting Five Fan Voting will go live Friday via hoophallawards.com. In March, five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.
The winner will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five.
Previous winners are Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019); Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018); Josh Hart, Villanova (2017); Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016); and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).
The 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates:
Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State; Devin Vassell, Florida State; Corey Kispert, Gonzaga; Jordan Nwora, Louisville; Precious Achiuwa, Memphis; Tres Tinkle, Oregon State; Elijah Hughes, Syracuse; Anthony Lamb, Vermont; Saddiq Bey, Villanova; Naji Marshall, Xavier.
