MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate standout Tres Tinkle has taken his basketball talents to Europe after signing in August to play for Vanoli Cremona, a team that competes on the most elite level of professional ball in Italy.
In four starts, he has averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game. He has shot 15 for 26 overall and 6 for 16 from behind the 3-point line as the team has lost three of four.
The 6-foot-7 Tinkle, who starred at Oregon State in college, is playing both forward and center for Vanoli Cremona. He competed for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team earlier earlier this summer.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.