The Orediggers' men and women both rode second-half rallies en route to a Frontier Conference basketball doubleheader sweep of the Montana Western Bulldogs on Thursday night in Dillon.
Montana Tech's men got the best of the Bulldogs late for a 76-69 victory and the Orediggers' women downed Western 68-56
Tech's men trailed 36-26 at the half, but once a Caleb Bellach 3-pointer went through to pull the Orediggers within one at 39-38, you started to get the feeling it was going to come down to the final minute.
Sure enough, with 40 seconds to play after multiple ties and lead changes throughout the half, Sindou Diallo hit 1-of-2 free throws to give the Orediggers a 70-69 lead. Western called a timeout during its next possession with 24.2 showing on the game clock and 14 seconds left on the shot clock.
Out of the timeout and inbounding from the baseline underneath the hoop, the Bulldogs' pass was poked away and out of bounds by Tech which prompted another Western timeout with 22.9 to go. Out of that timeout and inbounding from the sideline, the Bulldogs were called for a 5-second violation.
Forced to foul, Western hacked Bellach who only managed 1 of 2 from the line. But after the missed second shot, Taylor England was able to grab the rebound. He was fouled, made 1 of 2 and gave the Orediggers a 72-69 lead.
Both teams struggled to maintain control of the game for most of the second half. It looked as though Tech was on the verge of doing so at the 3-minute mark when Diallo was fouled on a layup attempt after driving along the baseline. His two foul shots gave Tech at 65-64 lead.
Stevenson missed a 3-pointer out of the Western timeout and Diallo promptly knocked down a jumper from the left elbow to extend the Orediggers lead to three. Once again, Tech followed points with a defensive stop as England came through with a blocked shot that gave the ball right back to the offense.
After an Orediggers timeout, the Bulldogs made one last push. Two more Diallo free throws stretched the lead to 69-65. This time, Western had an answer. Stevenson also drained a pair of 1-and-1 free throws after getting fouled about 30 feet from the hoop. Another empty possession for Tech was answered by a Michael Haverfield 3-pointer to tie it up. But that was as close as the Bulldogs would get the rest of the way.
During the women's game just before the men, the Orediggers jumped out to a 13-4 lead. Western rallied back for the halftime lead and appeared to have all the momentum, leading 34-30.
After Tech outscored the Bulldogs 15-9 during the third for a 45-43 advantage, Western briefly took a 49-48 lead early in the fourth.
The Orediggers responded with a 17-0 run. A three-point play from Dani Urick gave Tech the lead again and a 3-pointer by Tavia Rooney extended the advantage to 54-49 with less than eight minutes to go.
After Western took a timeout, the Orediggers scored the next 10 points coming out of the break for a 65-49 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Peoples forced another Bulldogs timeout with 3:30 to play. They added another free throw before the Bulldogs' scoring drought ended at 2:22 left in the fourth.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.