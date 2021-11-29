WHITEFISH, Mont. — Montana Tech’s Taylor England was named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week.
The 6-foot-7 senior forward helped the Orediggers to a 1-1 record last week. They defeated Yellowstone Christian 114-66 and lost in the final minute to No. 18 College of Idaho 69-66 in Caldwell.
England averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game during that stretch. The Helena native was 16 of 17 from the field and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe.
Tech opens Frontier Conference play against Montana Western on Thursday in Butte.
