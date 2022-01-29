BUTTE — Good teams are able to develop and embrace their identity as a season progresses.
The Montana Tech men's basketball team is living proof of that as the Frontier Conference's top squad notched their seventh straight win, beating the MSU-Northern Skylights 73-54 on Saturday in Butte.
"We've really evolved throughout the year where we probably were a little more structured to begin the season because we had a lot of new pieces that we were working in, and we were just trying to learn how to play together," said Montana Tech men's coach Adam Hiatt. "Then as the season has progressed, we've become a much more motion-based team where we play off of each other; we make reads off each other because we have a lot of skilled players that are on the floor."
Northern (4-6, 16-9) trailed for a majority of the game, but hung around until about the 7-minute mark of the second half. Tech put the finishing touches on the Lights by leaning on its bread and butter; spreading the floor and using motion to create shots.
"We're hard to guard that way," Hiatt said. "It's sometimes easier to defend plays than it is to defend players. And so we really like what we're doing offensively, so long as we play with good pace."
Caleb Bellach drained a 3-pointer to put the Orediggers (9-1, 20-5) up by 11. After Northern's Mascio McCadney answered with a 3 of his own, Sindou Diallo came right back with two more for Tech. Following an empty Lights possession, Bellach hit another from downtown and the Orediggers led 53-40. About a minute later it was Bellach again from long range to stretch the lead to 56-41.
Also heavily involved during those possessions was Taylor England, whose screens were moving Northern defenders all over the perimeter and out of position, paving the way for wide-open looks. This didn't go unnoticed. Following a successful possession during which England screened off several defenders, the next time down the floor the Orediggers fed their big man down low. He converted the easy bucket and was fouled while doing so, much to the delight of Tech's bench as the lead ballooned to 58-41.
Bellach led all scorers with 22 points and was 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Diallo managed 12 and four rebounds. England added eight points and six rebounds.
Tanner McCliment-Call paced the Northern offense, which was efficient at times, with 15 points. Even while draining much of the shot clock on almost every possession, the Lights led 21-20 at the 9-minute mark of the first half. The Orediggers' defense responded by holding Northern to three points during those remaining minutes before halftime.
Montana Tech will play its next game 7 p.m. Thursday at Montana Western. Also Thursday, Northern will head to Carroll College for a 7 p.m. tip.
Skylights' women get first conference win
Sometimes it just comes down to shot making. The MSU-Northern women were clutch down the stretch as the Lights (1-9, 8-16) picked up their first victory in Frontier Conference play, 70-63. Meanwhile, Montana Tech couldn't get the lid off the hoop.
"Down the stretch we missed some some short little bunnies that that if they would have fallen, it would have changed the game and we just we just didn't do that," said Montana Tech women's coach Carly Sanon.
While the Orediggers struggled to find their rhythm late in the game, the Skylights were torching the nets. L'Tia Lawrence and Peyton Kehr each had two 3-pointers and shot a combined 4-for-8 from the downtown. All of their points from beyond the arc came during the second half. Both of Lawrence's triples gave Northern the lead late in the game. Her second 3, which gave the Lights a 60-58 lead with under two minutes to play, put Northern in front for good.
"They came and kept fighting and fighting, and we talked a lot that Northern's never going to give up," Sanon said. "They're a team that never gives up and they showed that tonight."
The Orediggers led by double digits during multiple stretches of the game, with their biggest lead being 47-34 at the 4:20-mark of the third quarter. But when Tavia Rooney had to sit after picking up her third foul, the Skylights ripped off an 11-2 run to get back into the game.
Rooney was efficient on offense and the catalyst on defense. During the first half she played a huge part in Tech's defensive success, as the Orediggers forced 10 turnovers they converted into 14 points. After Tech built a 30-18 lead in the second quarter, Rooney picked up her second foul and had to sit. Northern responded with a 10-2 run to keep from getting buried before halftime.
Rooney finished with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds.
"She got into foul trouble and we had to take her out for a little bit," Sanon said. "That kind of hurt us. Usually she's 30-plus minutes a game, and not having her out there rebounding and defensively always hurts us."
The Orediggers' inside-out game created open shots all game long, whether Rooney was on the floor or not. The Lights collapsed their defense every time a Tech ball handler got even a whiff of the key, which left shooters open. But after halftime the Orediggers committed a few more turnovers and had a few more shots rim out than they did in the first half.
Kehr led Northern with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Lawrence had 15 points and Shyan Krass added 15 of her own. Krass played a critical role in getting the Lights back into the game, converting her touches close to the hoop into easy points.
Mollie Peoples scored 12 for the Orediggers, knocking down 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Brooke Heggie finished with 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.