The Orediggers' magical season came to an end Saturday during the Round of 32 of the national NAIA tournament in Waxahachie, Texas.
The sixth-seeded Southwestern Assemblies of God University defeated No. 3 Montana Tech 77-63. The Lions will move on and finish their postseason run in Kansas City, while the Orediggers finish the season with a record of 27-7.
It was a considerably tough draw for Tech. Even though SAGU was the lower seed, the game was played on the Lions' home floor. Also, the Lions likely would have had a higher seed if Nykolas Mason, one of the best players in the NAIA, had played the full season. The broadcast team noted that he had reportedly just recently returned to almost 100% before the tournament.
Mason, who came off the bench, looked as good as advertised. He led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
After cutting a 17-point first-half deficit to 12 at halftime, the Orediggers clawed their way back within striking distance. Taylor England, who finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, got a put-back to go to make it a 10-point game. On the next possession, Keeley Bake drained a 3-pointer to cut the SAGU lead to 54-47. But that was as close as Montana Tech would come.
The Lions were efficient on the offensive end, while Tech was ice cold.
SAGU knocked down 7 of 19 from three-point range and shot 46.6% from the field.
The Orediggers only turned the ball over eight times, but just couldn't buy a basket. They managed 6 of 26 from downtown and shot 38.1% from the field.
Caleb Bellach led the way with 17 points. Drew Huse added 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.