BUTTE — Caleb Bellach scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, Sindou Diallo had 14 points and the Orediggers hung on to beat Oregon Tech at the Flagship Inn Tournament in Ashland, Oregon.
Diallo converted a clutch basket with 37 seconds left to put Montana Tech up by five and Bellach iced the game with free throws. The Orediggers trailed 27-26 at the half but responded by outscoring Oregon Tech 45-38 the rest of the way.
Diallo also had a team-high six assists for the Orediggers. Drew Huse filled up the stat sheet as well, with nine points, five assists and four rebounds.
Montana Tech shot just 6-for-23 (26.1%) from 3-point range and 5 of 10 from the free throw line. The Orediggers shot 45.5% from the field.
Garret Albrecht was a beast for Oregon Tech, pouring in 27 points to go with 17 rebounds.
Montana Tech will get a few days off before hosting Yellowstone Christian College on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.
