BUTTE — Camdyn Larance had 16 points, Taylor England 12 while shooting 100% from the field and the Montana Tech men's basketball team routed Walla Walla 79-51 in a Friday matinee at Kelvin Sampson court.
Sindou Diallo and Montana-State-transfer Caleb Bellach had 11 points apiece.
Every Oredigger who suited up got playing time, as Tech wasted no time putting the game out of reach and took a 41-21 lead into the half.
Esaias Ford and Almonds Sebirokwa led Walla Walla with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Montana Tech will hop on a plane for a Saturday afternoon game in Houston. The Orediggers will be squaring off with the man whom their court is named after, Kelvin Sampson.
Tip between Tech and the Cougars is scheduled for 2 p.m. MDT.
