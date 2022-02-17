Sindou Diallo went for 21 points, Caleb Bellach added 11 and Taylor England add 10 as the Montana Tech men's basketball team routed MSU-Northern 73-56 on Thursday night at the HPER Complex in Butte.
Carroll also won Thursday night over Providence, so the Orediggers (13-2, 24-6) and Saints finish the regular season as co-champions of the Frontier Conference.
It's Tech's first conference title since 1993.
The Lights (6-9, 18-12) were led by David Harris' 18 points.
The Orediggers' women (3-12, 12-18) wrapped up the regular season with a 55-51 loss to MSU-Northern. Sydney Hovde and Ryley Kehr led the Skylights (2-13, 9-20) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Dani Urick led all scorers with 18 points for Tech, but it wasn't enough as Northern used a 12-3 third-quarter run as a springboard to the win.
