MISSOULA — For the Montana men’s basketball team, a 12-day break from competition for finals may have come at just the right time.
Grizzly head coach Travis DeCuire is big on letting his players have some time to focus on their studies, but the pause in games has allowed them to work on concepts in practice they simply have not had the time to address. Star swingman Sayeed Pridgett sees it as a time to get in the weight room and get some shots up as well — to the tune of 300 to 400 a day after practice.
Hard to do that when a team is constantly on the road or playing games.
Simply put, it has been a nice break for UM heading into its final two non-conference games of the season. Montana faces No. 8 Oregon at 9 p.m. MT on Wednesday evening, with the game to be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
“Finals week is very difficult to be successful on the court competing, I’ve just felt that not playing games for 10 days during that stretch is healthy … there’s a lot of late-night studying for some guys, it’s just a lot,” DeCuire said on Monday afternoon. “It’s a chance to decompress, focus on academics and then all your failures are happening in practice, as opposed to games.”
Defensive instincts is one area where DeCuire would like to see his team improve, though that is what happens with a young basketball team. It was one thing mentioned that the team has constantly been working on in practice and Oregon will certainly test these, in ways the Grizzles have not yet seen.
Montana has played a strong non-conference slate so far, with games already against two talented Pac-12 schools in Stanford and No. 22 Washington. The Ducks, though, are the highest ranked team Montana has played since the 2015-16 season, when the traveled to Lawrence to take on Kansas, who was second in the AP poll at the time.
Oregon is led by Pac-12 MVP candidate point guard Payton Pritchard, who is averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds through 10 games. A top-10 3-point shooting teams in the nation, four players hit 3-pointers at a 38% or better clip.
“(They’re) dangerous. I think that’s a team that can beat anybody in the country and they’ve shown that, going on the road and winning at Michigan, that’s hard to do,” DeCuire said. “They’re just talented at every position.”
Oregon is incredibly efficient on the offensive side of the ball, ranking among the top-50 of KenPom.com in effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage and offensive rebound percentage. They also rarely give up steals and play at a fairly slow place, working down and breaking through opposing defenses with long possessions to give themselves good looks at the basket.
The Grizzlies are well aware of what it will take to pull a massive upset win. A victory on Wednesday would be among the biggest in program history — Montana has never won on the road against a top-10 opponent and have not defeated a ranked opponent since taking down No. 20 Nevada at the 2006 NCAA tournament.
“Attention to detail, ball security and rebounding,” Pridgett said when asked what UM needs to do to pull an upset. “Those guys force a lot of turnovers and they crash the glass very hard. We just need to be able to contain them on the glass and make sure we keep our turnovers low and I think we can win the game.”
Montana will have the advantage of fresh legs. The Grizzles have not played since a 77-70 win over North Dakota at home on Dec. 6, while Oregon has played twice in that span. The Ducks defeated Hawaii at home, before picking up an extremely impressive 71-70 win over No. 14 Michigan.
Oregon leads the all time series against Montana 23-3. The Grizzlies last beat the Ducks 68-55 in 2009 and are 2-16 when visiting Oregon in Eugene.
Following Wednesday’s game, Montana closes out its non-conference schedule with a road game against Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday.
“It’s a big time road trip, momentum going into conference,” Pridgett said. “If we can get these two wins that would be a big help for us once we get to conference, because we’ll have a lot more confidence in our game.”
