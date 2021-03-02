BUTTE — When Orediggers standout Sindou Diallo scored his 1,000th point Feb. 27 at Carroll College, he didn't know it.
The Montana Tech men's basketball team was fighting for its life in the Frontier Conference semifinals at Carroll College.
"When I first got here, I wasn't even thinking about no 1,000 points," said Diallo. "I was just thinking about winning. And every game that I go into, I don't really think about scoring 20, 30, 40, 50. I just go out there and play for the dub, for the win. This year, it crept on me since the end of the year, because I heard some talk saying I was close, but I just didn't want to have that distract me. So I just waited and then we lost the Carroll and then my coach told me I joined the club and it was a shock."
The Orediggers ended up losing that game to the would-be Frontier Conference champion Saints, 67-62.
Diallo said he hasn't even gone back to figure out which bucket eclipsed the 1,000-point mark. He's thinking about getting back into the gym and preparing for next season.
"This was the corona year, but I would say we carried ourselves through the season pretty well," said the interdisciplinary arts and sciences major. "Our goal was to get further (in the postseason), but... I mean, that didn't happen. So it's just live and you learn. Now we can get in the gym and really work on what we need to work on. And one thing I can get better on is being a better leader, and being there for my team when they really need me. I know I've been doing that for the last two years, but it's going to be big my last year."
Diallo is set to make his mark in the Montana Tech record books when he returns to the court next season, not that individual records are particularly important to him.
But before he and the Orediggers begin their quest for a Frontier Conference crown, The Montana Standard caught up with Diallo for Five Questions.
MS: How long did it take you to adjust to Butte?
SD: Honestly, it was right away. I just try to just stay in my own lane, and people in Butte are pretty nice. They welcome you and everywhere you go they say, "Hi," so I would say it wouldn't take that long for me to adjust anywhere, because anywhere I go, I just try to make it the best as possible.
MS: What do you see yourself doing with your degree after basketball?
SD: After basketball I see myself being a software developer, or someone who represents commercial industries, because I'm a good speaker and I'm not really afraid of the moment. So anything with advertisement, web design and all that, with my degree I could really do.
MS: How close would you say you are to getting over the hump and being in that Frontier Conference championship next year, and maybe getting to the NAIA tournament?
SD: I would say we're really close. The last two years... The first year, we lost the first playoff game to Northern, I believe, but we didn't have Dylan (Pannabecker). Then our second year, we just lost to Carroll, but... I don't know. I don't know what I would say. We're just so close.
MS: You mentioned your leadership. Do you want to become more of a vocal leader? Or how do you envision yourself taking on that role?
SD: I'm already a vocal leader, I would say. When I come to practice, I'm loud, I'm very energetic and people feed off my energy. That one leadership role that I want to get is doing the little stuff all the time. So when people see that, they're like, "Sindou does that." And if I say, "Oh, let's do this," they'll be like, "Oh, Sindou does do that. He does it all the time, hard."
