The Los Angeles Lakers have added former Missoula Hellgate and Oregon State guard Tres Tinkle to their Summer League roster.
Bill Oram from the Athletic first tweeted the roster update.
The Lakers have updated their summer league roster to include Hellgate High and Oregon State legend Tres Tinkle.— Bill Oram (@billoram) August 1, 2021
Tinkle signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent last season before he was waived by the team a month later. Tinkle continued the NBA season with the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, the Raptors 905. He averaged 8.2 points per game in 14 regular-season appearances in the G League. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per game and shot 50% from the field and 32.4% from behind the 3-point line.
Tinkle was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana and led Hellgate two to straight Class AA state titles. He ended his college career at Oregon State as the program's all-time leader in scoring with 2,233 career points.
