MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate basketball player Rollie Worster has made a name for himself in the state of Utah in a short span at two different schools in two different conference.
The two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year began his college career by turning heads in the Mountain West Conference at Utah State, starting 25 of the 26 games he appeared in during the 2020-21 season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
His team also turned heads, as Utah State made the NCAA Tournament as an 11 seed and went 20-9 overall and 15-4 in the Mountain West regular season.
That success led to a new home for Utah State head coach Craig Smith, and subsequently for Worster, who followed Smith south to the University of Utah and the Pac-12.
The success Smith — who replaced former Montana men's basketball coach, player and Missoula native Larry Krystkowiak — and Worster experienced in the Mountain West didn't come right out the gates this past season in the Pac-12. Utah went 11-20 overall and 4-16 in league play, good for second to last ahead of Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State (3-28, 1-19 Pac-12).
"It was definitely frustrating at times," Worster said Thursday during a phone call with 406mtsports.com. "Especially, I think in the month of January, we had a long losing streak. But obviously it's still fun playing. It was a little frustrating, but there were fun parts for sure and a lot to take away and learn from individually as a team."
The adversity faced didn't faze the young guard. He showed little signs of regression moving from one of the best mid-major leagues to the bigger schools of the Pac-12.
It helped that he, and his roommate at Utah State and now at Utah Marco Antony, knew Smith's system and how the coach ran things.
"Obviously my transition was easier than a lot of guys coming in just because I knew a lot of the coaches, what Coach Smith wanted on offense and the schemes and such," he said. "It was fun coming to the Pac-12. We didn't have the year we wanted, but we are getting ready for next year.
"I think both leagues are really good," Worster said of the move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. "In the Pac-12, I think top to bottom, every team is super solid and has a lot of good players. It's like that in the Mountain West as well. I think in the Pac-12, you have to bring it every game because each team is super skilled and really talented."
Worster started 30 of the 31 games he played in, walking into the league as a starting point guard. He averaged 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, .9 steals and 1.6 turnovers — which was down from the 2.5 he averaged as a freshman.
His best game of the 2021-22 season was a 13-point, six-rebound, six-assist and zero-turnover showing in a 3-point loss to Oregon in February. That came in the middle of a five-game run of scoring in double figures, the longest such streak for the 6-fooot-4-inch guard last season.
Going forward, Worster said he aims to improve on his defense as he works to become a more well-rounded point guard for the Utes. He has already become a solid leader on the floor, an extension of Smith as a steady guard, but hopes to continue building that side of his game.
In the pros
If there is one thing former Missoula Sentinel star Zaccheus Darko-Kelly misses about being home in the states, it's the food.
It is kinda hard to find a good barbecue joint in Helsinki, the capital of Finland in northeast Europe despite it being a plenty big enough metro area with about 1.5 million residents. The local McDonald's and Taco Bell aren't quite enough for Darko-Kelly's cravings for Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, ranch dressing or any comfort food he would get back home.
The good thing to come out of the missing BBQ is the 24-year-old professional basketball player has learned to cook his own to make up for it.
"I love food, and that was one of the biggest things for me; it's just a totally different palate here," he said during a Thursday phone interview. " ... One of the biggest things I miss is ranch. They don't have that here."
Darko-Kelly, who is in his first pro year and plays for the Helsinki Seagulls in the top league in Finland, was a star for Sentinel, but admittedly an overlooked one in hindsight, averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a 6-3 senior guard. He earned 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-State as a senior before he started his college career at Montana Western — the only four-year school to offer him.
He eventually moved to his hometown Great Falls when Steve Keller, the coach at Western when Darko-Kelly got there, took the job at Providence. Darko-Kelly became the pro prospect he would eventually be at Providence — at the same time growing to his current 6-6 stature.
When he recruited him originally, Keller said of Darko-Kelly in 2020: “I’m always looking for players that have what I call huge upside down the road. He’s just one of those guys I thought would get better and better and better. And add the fact he grew three, four inches. That didn’t hurt.”
He became an NAIA 1st-Team All-American with a statline of 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, was the finalist for the Bevo Francis award and broke the program's single-season scoring record his junior year in Great Falls despite a pandemic-shortened season. He followed that up with a solid finale his senior year with another 1st-Team All-American nod, which earned him a spot on the Toronto Raptors' Summer League team last year in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He didn't get any meaningful minutes, appearing in two games but failed to score to register any real stats, but his stellar college career was enough for an agent and scouts to notice his pro potential. He signed his first pro contract with the Seagulls last October.
Since then, the goal has been to get better. He wants to improve and make his game more well-rounded, started with combo guard skills and tightening up his 3-ball.
So far, in his first pro season, he has averaged 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists 1.2 steals and .9 blocks per game in 24.9 minutes. He has shot 59% from 2-point range and 45.8% from deep on 155 attempts from 3.
"I couldn't be in a better situation as a rookie surrounded by the teammates I have and the coaching staff," he said. " ... The jump from NAIA to summer league was crazy, obviously the talent level in terms of athleticism and things like that was a huge jump. In the league I'm in, it was a bit of an adjustment at first, but has gotten better as the season as gone on. I think I've been adapting well."
Let's not forget about another former two-time Gatorade Player of the Year from Hellgate. Tres Tinkle has played a key role for Vanoli Cremona in the Italian A league.
Tinkle, who also starred at Oregon State playing for his dad Wayne, has averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 boards, 1.6 steals and has played 28 minutes per game as a consistent starter. He scored a season high of 21 in December and is on a run of seven-straight games in double-digit scoring.
Tinkle played on the Los Angeles Lakers summer league team last year after he spent time in the G League in 2020-21 with the Raptors 905 (the Toronto Raptors' affiliate team).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.