BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball program has paused team activities because of COVID-19 issues.
The announcement was made in an school-issued press release. Wednesday's crosstown matchup between MSUB and Rocky Mountain College was suspended, as were the Yellowjackets' contests against Idaho State on Saturday and Yellowstone Christian scheduled for Feb. 27.
It is not known if the games will be rescheduled or if additional contests will be added later in the winter or spring.
The women's game between MSUB and Rocky scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. will still be played.
