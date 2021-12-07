BILLINGS — The men's basketball teams from Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will renew their Rimrock Rivalry series Wednesday night at the Fortin Center, the first of two meetings between them this week.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. The NCAA Division II Yellowjackets and the NAIA Battlin' Bears will also square off Saturday at MSUB's Alterowitz Gymnasium as part of a doubleheader with the women's teams. Saturday's twin bill begins with the women's game at 5:15, and both contests will be broadcast locally on SWX.
MSUB's men (3-5) split two close Great Northwest Athletic Conference games at home last week, a 68-67 overtime loss to Northwest Nazarene on Thursday and a 68-66 win over Central Washington on Saturday. Guards Carrington Wiggins (17.0 ppg) and Damen Thacker (15.0 ppg) continue to pace the Jackets in scoring.
Rocky (4-5) dropped two Frontier Conference games last week, an 86-78 defeat at Providence on Thursday and a 76-68 home loss to Montana Tech on Saturday. Maxim Stephens, at 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, is the Bears' statistical leader.
“We don’t really have a rival in our league, but Rocky is our rival and we know we’re going to get their best shot,” MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a press release. “Playing at their place first will be interesting. I like how (Rocky is) competing and playing. They’re still learning too, but they’ve got some good quickness on the perimeter and a good inside presence in Maxim Stephens. They’re really balanced inside-out.”
