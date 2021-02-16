BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will resume their traditional crosstown basketball rivalry with a doubleheader Wednesday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The women's teams are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and the men's teams will follow with their game at 8. Fans are not allowed in attendance per a no-spectator rule that is in effect due to COVID-19.
The Yellowjackets swept the first doubleheader between the schools last week at RMC's Fortin Center. MSUB held off Rocky for a 70-68 victory in the women's game, while the Jacket men prevailed 73-56.
Last week, The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com reported that Rocky women's coach Wes Keller has been placed on administrative leave because some players complained about what they believe is an aggressive and harsh coaching style by Keller. It is not clear when, or if, Keller will return this season.
Assistant Brett Morehouse coached Rocky's women last week against MSUB. The Battlin' Bears were without eight players, including their five leading scorers. Sources with knowledge of the situation said some players are sitting out as a show of support for Keller.
Meanwhile, MSUB's Addison Gardner was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball player of the week on Monday. Gardner, a Great Falls CMR product, made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Jackets to an 82-81 overtime win at Lewis-Clark State last Saturday.
