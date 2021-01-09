BUTTE — Montana Tech made quick work of Rocky Mountain College in Saturday's night cap with the Diggers defeating the Battlin' Bears 84-63 at Kelvin Sampson Court.
Montana Tech (4-4, 4-2 Conf.) took a commanding 43-21 lead into the intermission after going on a 16-4 run over the last five minutes of the first half. The Digger finished the night shooting 50.8% from the floor and limited the Battlin' Bears to 40.7% from the field.
The Orediggers played all 14 of their players who were suited up and were led in scoring by Cody Baumstarck's 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sindou Diallo added 17 points and eight rebounds. Markieth Brown Jr scored 11 points, Drew Huse and Keeley Bake pitched in eight, Nate Ward scored seven, Bridger Larson scored six, Derrius Collins added five, and John Dhuol scored three.
The Diggers outrebounded the Battlin' Bears 42-to-32 and forced 19 turnovers. Tayshawn Bradford led Rocky with 12 points.
Montana Tech and Rocky will hit the hardwood again on Sunday at 4 p.m.
