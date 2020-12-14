Montana Tech’s Mollie Peoples, a senior from Butte, has been named women’s basketball Player of the Week, the Frontier Conference announced Monday.
The Orediggers split a two-game set with Montana Western over the weekend and upset the Bulldogs in the first matchup.
During the weekend series, Peoples averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and two steals. She shot 61% from the field and was 13 of 21 from 3-point range. Peoples scored a career best 26 points during Sunday’s game.
Tech’s next game is hosting Carroll College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.