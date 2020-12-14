techwomen1

Mollie Peoples shoots from 3-point range Saturday during Tech's victory over Montana Western in Dillon.

 Blake Fussell, 406mtsports.com

Montana Tech’s Mollie Peoples, a senior from Butte, has been named women’s basketball Player of the Week, the Frontier Conference announced Monday.

The Orediggers split a two-game set with Montana Western over the weekend and upset the Bulldogs in the first matchup.

During the weekend series, Peoples averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and two steals. She shot 61% from the field and was 13 of 21 from 3-point range. Peoples scored a career best 26 points during Sunday’s game.

Tech’s next game is hosting Carroll College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

