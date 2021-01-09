BUTTE — Montana Tech controlled the game from the start in a 69-56 victory over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday night.

The Orediggers (3-4, 3-4 Conf.) picked up their second straight Frontier Conference victory with the win over the Battlin' Bears. In the victory, the Diggers utilized a 23-17 second quarter to take a 39-27 halftime advantage.

Montana Tech's balanced offensive attack saw the team shoot 45.6% from the floor and featured three players reach double figures in Dani Urick (16 points), Tavia Rooney (13 points), and Mesa Williams (11 points). Madison Allen and Soda Rice scored eight a piece, Celestina Faletoi added six, Mollie Peoples scored four, and Brooke Heggie added two. Aubrie Rademacher scored one.

The Diggers outrebounded the Battlin' Bears 42-to-23 on the glass and pulled down 12 offensive boards. The Orediggers were led on the glass by Tavia Rooney's 10 boards.

Rocky (1-1) was held to 41.2% shooting and was led in scoring by Mackenzie Dethman who added 16 points.

The Orediggers and the Battlin' Bears square off again on Sunday at 2 p.m.

