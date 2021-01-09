BUTTE — Montana Tech controlled the game from the start in a 69-56 victory over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday night.
The Orediggers (3-4, 3-4 Conf.) picked up their second straight Frontier Conference victory with the win over the Battlin' Bears. In the victory, the Diggers utilized a 23-17 second quarter to take a 39-27 halftime advantage.
Montana Tech's balanced offensive attack saw the team shoot 45.6% from the floor and featured three players reach double figures in Dani Urick (16 points), Tavia Rooney (13 points), and Mesa Williams (11 points). Madison Allen and Soda Rice scored eight a piece, Celestina Faletoi added six, Mollie Peoples scored four, and Brooke Heggie added two. Aubrie Rademacher scored one.
The Diggers outrebounded the Battlin' Bears 42-to-23 on the glass and pulled down 12 offensive boards. The Orediggers were led on the glass by Tavia Rooney's 10 boards.
Rocky (1-1) was held to 41.2% shooting and was led in scoring by Mackenzie Dethman who added 16 points.
The Orediggers and the Battlin' Bears square off again on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.