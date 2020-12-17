BUTTE — The Montana Tech women were in position to come up with the upset against sixth-ranked Carroll College on Thursday, but they fell short due to fourth quarter scoring trouble, losing 57-68.
The Orediggers (1-2 overall, 1-2 Frontier Conference) shot over 46% during the first half, but the hot shooting fell off in the second. According to Montana Tech head coach Carly Sanon, the Saints (6-0, 1-0) ran the same defense for most of the game, her squad just struggled to execute in the second half.
"I thought we were really aggressive in the first three quarters but in the fourth we kind of played on our heels," Sanon said. "They outscored us in the fourth, the difference was in the free throws. It's hard to win a game when we don't get to the foul line, so we really have to work on being more aggressive."
The Saints went to the line 27 times and converted 20 attempts. The Orediggers got to the line just 12 times and shot 66%. Tech outrebounded the Saints, though, 40-32.
Coach Sanon said she was proud of her team despite the loss. Mollie Peoples had another solid offensive performance, finishing with 13 points. Mesa Williams, who has been a reliable option for the Orediggers for the past three years, scored 11 points and came down with four rebounds.
"Carroll's a good team, ranked sixth in the nation and we had them down through various spurts in the game," Sanon said. "We just have to continue to get better and better. We're going to work hard on turnovers, that's been our Achille's heal so far so we're going to really focus on that."
The Orediggers turned the ball over 19 times compared to just seven times for Carroll. Despite the turnover differential and free throw discrepancies, the Orediggers held a ten point lead in the first half and lead 51-45 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter made the difference, though, where the Saints held the Orediggers to just six points. Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said she was proud of her defensive and the team as a whole, not just one player.
"The biggest thing is that we kept it all simple, just tried to get some flow and movement," Sayers said. "We're lucky to have some experienced kids and they enforced their will in the paint tonight."
Sayers credited a lack of practice due to quarantine procedures for her team's slow start. She also said her team is never dependent on one player, as any player has the ability to go off for a big game on any given night.
Danielle Wagner led the Saints with 18 points and five rebounds. Christine Denny also had a big night with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. The Saints guarded the perimeter well in the second half, only allowing one three-point make and forcing difficult shots for the Orediggers.
"We'd been in quarantine until Monday, so it's been hard to get the team together and practice together," Sayers said. "We obviously want to monitor minutes for kids and you know, everybody's going through it but we were luck to have these kids who dug deep."
The undefeated Carroll College Saints are set to face Ambrose on December 29, the first game in back-to-back-to-back games. For the Orediggers, their next challenge will be a rematch against Carroll on December 31.
The rematch between the Saints and Orediggers will be in Butte and will tipoff at 2p.m.. The game will be live streamed on Montana Tech's athletic website with no fan attendance permitted.
