BILLINGS — A men’s basketball game between Montana Tech and Yellowstone Christian College scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
The nonconference game was slated to be Montana Tech’s home opener. The Orediggers made the announcement Thursday in a press release, though no reason for the cancellation was provided.
“Montana Tech will be evaluating future contests as we go forward and will continue to seek safe opportunities for our athletes to compete while prioritizing the health of our campus and community,” the release stated.
Yellowstone Christian College athletic director Kyle Spencer said in an email that Montana Tech's administration isn't allowing the Orediggers to compete in any non-NAIA contests because of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. YCC is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Tech opened its season last Friday on the road at Dickinson State, an 82-59 loss. The men’s basketball schedule posted on the Orediggers’ athletic website still lists a home game against Dickinson State for Friday, Nov. 6.
YCC is scheduled to play at Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 6. Spencer said the Centurions' women's team won't begin their schedule until January.
