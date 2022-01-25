WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference announced Orediggers' Sindou Diallo as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, according to a Monday release from Montana Tech.
Montana Tech went 2-0 for the week and have won its last five games. The Orediggers downed Rocky 76-68 last Thursday and upset No. 6 Carroll College 73-58 on Saturday. Tech moved ahead of the Saints and is on top in the Frontier Conference standings.
Diallo, a 6-foot-3 guard from Tacoma, Washington, averaged 20 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists during the Orediggers' victories last week. He completed 15 of 26 from the field and was a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Diallo had 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the victory over Carroll.
The Orediggers hit the road Thursday when they travel to Great Falls to face Providence. The Orediggers return home to host MSU-Northern on Saturday.
