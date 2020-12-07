DILLON – The Bulldogs men's basketball games slated for Thursday and Friday have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The games against The College of Idaho will be rescheduled.
Montana Western has only played one game this season, a 66-56 victory over Yellowstone Christian College on Dec. 2. Bulldogs head coach Michael Larsen said that handling schedule changes well will be crucial this season.
"We are not going to be able to play those games as scheduled just because of quarantine issues," Larsen said. "That's just the nature of the time we're in, but we're ready to play when that opportunity comes."
No games have been scheduled to replace the games this week, and dates for the rescheduled contests against The College of Idaho have yet be confirmed. Larsen said he hopes to play the games within the next week or two.
