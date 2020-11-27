DILLON — Out of precaution due to COVID-19, the Montana Western men's basketball games on Saturday against Lewis-Clark State and Sunday against the College of Idaho have been canceled, according to a press release from the university.

The release also stated that the cancellations are not related to any Western player or staff member.

The Bulldogs' next scheduled game is hosting Yellowstone Christian College on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

