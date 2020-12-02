DILLON — The University of Montana Western men's basketball team played their first game of the season and held on for 66-56 win over Yellowstone Christian College in an empty Straugh Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Jamal Stephenson led all scorers with 17 points and redshirt freshman Colter Miller collected 14 rebounds in his collegiate debut.
The Bulldogs shot just 33.8 percent from the floor and 15 percent from 3-point range, but owned the glass (48-36 rebound advantage) including 16 offensive boards which led to 15 second-chance points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.