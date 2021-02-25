BUTTE — The Bulldogs had no trouble getting past the Battlin' Bears on Thursday night during the Frontier Conference quarterfinals in Dillon.
Five players finished in double figures as the Montana Western women beat Rocky Mountain College 82-41.
Paige Holmes paced the Bulldogs with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jenni Weber managed 14 points, Brynley Fitzgerald had 12, Lilly Gopher 11 and Shainy Mack 10. Holmes and Gopher also had four steals apiece.
Dominique Stephens tallied 18 points for the Bears and Kacy Horton had 11.
Western squares off with the University of Providence at 5 p.m. on Saturday in semifinals.
