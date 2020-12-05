DILLON – With no fans inside of Straugh Gymnasium, the Montana Western Bulldogs showed cohesiveness throughout their spirited 83-51 victory over the College of Idaho Yotes.
The Bulldogs (1-0) ran full-court defense from tip-off to the final buzzer, which forced 39 turnovers and created transition offense opportunities. Defensive pressure was much improved from the Bulldogs' previous game against Oregon State, according to head coach Lindsay Woolley.
"Different teams present different opportunities and how you want to play," said Woolley. "I feel like the more aggressive we are at the start, we can always back the kids off if we need to as the season progresses."
The Yotes (0-2) were held to 33% shooting for the game, but only trailed by seven at the half. Allie Cannon led the Yotes with 14 points, but the Bulldogs stretched their lead to double digits as shots began to fall in the second half.
The Bulldogs attacked the paint and created more, clean looks for sharpshooter Jenni Weber during the second half. Weber finished with 17 points on 17 shots and credited the team's defense for the win.
"We definitely had everyone step up, we all just picked up our intensity on defense," Weber said. "We got some great steals and that really turned the game around and got really good energy going for us."
Weber finished with four steals, a block and two assists. Sydney Sheridan added 16 points, while Natalie Denning was a force defensively with four steals and 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Despite the noticeable improvement on defense and hot second-half shooting, Woolley said the togetherness shown by the Bulldogs was paramount in the victory and going forward in this unique season.
"I think they care about each other, and when you care about something more than yourself that helps keep you motivated," Woolley said. "We're fortunate to have good kids who want to be here and want to get better."
Wooley also said the season brings new challenges and routines compared to last year. In addition to the absence of fans, the Bulldogs must focus heavily on player health, spur-of-the-moment schedule changes and practice time.
Since the 2020 NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament did not take place, the Bulldogs still reign as national champions for their 2019 run. Yet the Bulldogs must face the Yotes again Sunday, before looking ahead to their next opponent or the 2021 postseason.
"We can do some great things this year," Weber said after the win. "With that mindset coming in, it's dangerous for all the other teams because we're ready to go this season."
Sunday's tip against College of Idaho is scheduled for noon at Straugh Gymnasium.
