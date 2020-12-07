BUTTE – Montana Western sophomore forward Natali Denning earned Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday in a press release.

During a pair of blowout victories over The College of Idaho on Saturday and Sunday, the 6-foot sophomore from Tualatin, Oregon, averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals. 

The Bulldogs' (2-0) next game is scheduled for Dec. 12 hosting Montana Tech.

