'More than a conqueror': Gabby Weber remains relentless in journey back to basketball

After right leg surgeries derailed her high school basketball career, 19-year-old Gabby Weber was prepared to return to the game she loved as a Montana Western Bulldog this season.
Upon arriving on campus in September, though, she realized her journey back to the floor was far from over. Despite a new setback, she has remained determined and relentless with the support of those around her.
“We spent the whole summer getting the right leg under control,” Weber said. “Once I got to Western, I got on the bike during open gym and I looked down...My left foot was purple and I thought, ‘oh boy’.”
Weber suffered from popliteal artery entrapment, reflex sympathetic dystrophy and plantar fasciitis that required surgeries on her right leg in 2019. When she discovered her left-foot problems in September 2020, she knew she had to return to doctors’ offices once again.
Popliteal artery entrapment, a rare vascular condition that disrupts blood flow to the lower leg and foot, was confirmed to be affecting her left leg. This prompted what Weber called “the journey of the second round of surgeries” to begin.
Instead of beginning her freshman year of college, Weber had popliteal entrapment surgery for the second time. She then started off the new year with a second sympathectomy surgery on Jan. 27.
“Going through this, you feel every emotion that someone could ever feel for sure,” Weber said. “It’s physically draining, but it’s definitely a lot more mentally draining than people realize, until they go through a surgery or something like this.”
In addition to the popliteal entrapment and sympathectomy surgeries, Weber also had a series of nerve blocks, totaling up to about 10 surgeries to date. Not only have the challenges kept her off the basketball floor, but they have made sleeping, walking and many routine movements a painful experience.
On Wednesday, Weber walked with braces on both legs. With an impressive sense of optimism, she said she wants to get out of doctors’ offices as a short-term goal, and out of the left leg brace with full functionality in the long-term.
“We’ve had our bad days, but we also have our good days and days where we count our blessings,” Weber said. “I’ve met some amazing people that I would not have met otherwise.”
One of those people has been Cole Schram, physical therapist and clinic director of Lone Peak Performance in Bozeman. Schram has helped Weber recover from surgeries for the past two years, and has also mentored her as she studies kinesiology to become a physical therapist herself.
Schram and Weber met Wednesday as they normally do. They began the day with dry needling, a procedure that stimulates nerves with needles. After achieving an optimal heart rate on a stationary bike, Weber went through exercises alongside Schram as she does three times per week.
“It’s something you cannot teach people. She has this tenacity and this drive that not a lot of people have,” Schram said. “It’s a true, undeniable ‘I’m going to go get this’ attitude. People say they have it, but she truly resembles it.”
Schram also said the number one goal is to change Weber’s life for the better and to get her back on the court. Like the challenges Weber has faced, the constant support from Schram has helped her not just physically, but in maintaining the mental drive it takes to accomplish such a feat.
Meanwhile in Dillon, Montana Western women’s basketball coach Lindsay Woolley also recognized Weber’s determination. Woolley recruited Weber before and during her junior year of high school at Belgrade, and said she may have been the best guard in the state at the time.
“She’s a kid that loves everything about the game as well as everything it takes to become a great player,” Woolley said. “The things she’s doing to get back to the normal life of a 19-year-old and as a college basketball player, well it’s hard to find something to compare it to.”
Woolley also said he hopes Weber gets an opportunity to compete, because she wants to more than anyone he has seen. Woolley’s Bulldogs are 13-4, 11-4 in the Frontier Conference and are riding a three-game winning streak into the weekend.
Despite her absence from Bulldog games and practices, Weber’s presence has been felt through her tweets about her recovery, some receiving tens of thousands of views. Her All-State selection as a sophomore and her high school “Most Inspirational Teammate” award have also spoken to who she is as a player and as an individual.
“I’ve been in coaching for 18 years and I’ve never seen someone so driven to be successful,” Woolley continued. “I wish we could take 20% of her and spread it among the general population, she’s just that driven and it’s inspiring for all of our players.”
When asked about her recovery process, Weber almost always used the word “we” rather than “I”. She has viewed her recovery as a team process, and said she understands that her life directly affects those close to her.
Weber does not use leg braces when walking at home, but when a longer walk is required she has to use them. Weber’s family, her parents Bruce and Crystal and sisters Izzy and Abby, have been constantly supportive and may have played part in the individual drive Weber has displayed.
“I think that if you don’t work hard in the beginning stages of life, you won’t work hard when you’re out on your own and facing adversity,” Weber said. “There’s definitely days when it’s hard on my parents to see what I go through, but any day they’d drop anything in a heartbeat to help me. We’re in it together.”
According to Weber, the final member of her support team has been God, shown by a new tattoo sported on her arm of the Greek word “hupernikao”. Found in the book of Romans and meaning “more than a conqueror”, hupernikao has served as a constant reminder to remain relentless for Weber.
While she has maintained a strong personal faith, it was during her first initial leg complications that she discovered the word hupernikao. At a hospital with a unique and scary challenge, a nurse told her about the word and motivated Weber even further to continue her journey.
“It’s been something I’ve held onto since the beginning, so any time I’m feeling down or defeated that word reminds me that there’s an end in sight and it’s a matter of pushing through,” Weber said.
“You have to trust that God has a plan for you and He’ll see you through to the end,” Weber concluded.
When Weber will return to the basketball floor remains uncertain. But it is safe to predict she will continue making progress today, tomorrow and until the journey is completed.
