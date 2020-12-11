HAVRE — David Harris poured in 23 points, Mascio McCadney added 15 points and six rebounds, and the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team defeated Yellowstone Christian 86-64 on Friday night.
The Lights led 42-28 at halftime. For the game, Northern made 12 3-pointers and hit 20 of 23 free throws.
Chris Pendley led Yellowstone Christian with 19 points and nine rebounds. Derrian Reed added 14 points and T.J. Rivera added 13 for the Centurions.
Yellowstone Christian continues its road swing with games at Montana on Saturday and Montana State on Sunday.
