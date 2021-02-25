BUTTE — Max Clark scored 25 points, to lead all scorers but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs came up short against MSU Northern on Thursday night in the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament in Havre.
David Harris led a balanced Northern attack with a team-high 15 points and team-high eight rebounds. Mascio McCadney and Jomel Boyd each had 14 points. Jesse Keltner added 10 points.
Western wraps up the season with a 7-13 record overall, and 6-12 in the Frontier.
