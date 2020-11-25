BILLINGS — The Montana State-Northern men's basketball team has pushed back its season opening games this week.
The Lights were scheduled to begin the season with games against Yellowstone Christian College of Billings on Friday and Saturday, but those games are now listed as postponed on the MSU-Northern athletic website.
The Havre Daily News tweeted late Tuesday night that the games were scratched due to COVID-19 issues.
Northern is still scheduled to begin its Frontier Conference season with games Dec. 5-6 at Rocky Mountain College.
Yellowstone Christian is expected to play at Montana Western on Dec. 2, and at Lewis-Clark State on Dec. 4-5. The Centurions also had games against Carroll College and Montana Tech canceled this week.
