The Oredigger women's basketball season came to an end, as they fellto Montana State Northern, 68-57, during the opening round of the Frontier Conference Tournament in Havre.

Montana Tech (5-14) took the lead in the final minutes of the first half and was up 48-45 at the break.

After taking the lead in the second half, the Skylights held off the Orediggers down the stretch.

The Orediggers shot 44.2% from the floor and shot 5-of-12 from long range.

The Skylights shot 46% from the field and outrebounded the Orediggers 32-23.

Brooke Heggie led the Orediggers with 16 points and 4 rebounds.

Mesa Williams had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and went 2-for-2 from three point range.

Mollie Peoples had 10 points and 3 rebounds.

Peyton Kehr led the Skylights with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

