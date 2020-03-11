BILLINGS — On the same day that the NCAA announced that its national basketball tournament "March Madness" games would be played without fans in arenas due to the coronavirus outbreak, a collegiate tournament slated to be held in Billings made the same decision.

NAIA officials announced Wednesday night they will limit attendance for its 32-team women's basketball championship, scheduled for March 18-24 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, to certain staff and players' families.

“After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at upcoming championships to only essential staff and limited family members,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said in a press release.

“We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority.”

The same goes for the NAIA men's championship, which is scheduled for March 18-24 in Kansas City.

Earlier Wednesday, the NAIA was debating between holding the tournament in front of a limited audience — its eventual decision — or even canceling it altogether, according to Visit Billings executive director Alex Tyson, a local partner for the event.

"At this time, the two major considerations are to hold the event, but limit the number (of) workers, fans, etc., as the NCAA will, or cancel the tournament(s). However, there are many other scenarios being discussed," Tyson wrote in an afternoon email.

Government officials, educational institutions and corporations have grown increasingly wary of large-group events as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the U.S.

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,300 have died.

But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In the U.S., more than 900 people have tested positive in 39 states.

Health officials have urged people to follow good hygiene practices, but also cautioned that large gatherings and unchecked travel can help spread the virus.

No one in Montana has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. But a Montanan who had been outside the state since November contracted the disease and tested positive in Maryland, health officials announced Wednesday.

NAIA officials and Billings partners previously expressed confidence that the tournament would go on as scheduled; Tyson said as recently as Tuesday that canceling the event was "not even anything that’s on the table right now.”

More imminent events are still scheduled to continue, like the Montana High School Association Class A basketball tournament set to begin Thursday at Metra.

Officials have often argued that events like the NAIA tournament provide a boost for the local Billings economy when they bring in out-of-state visitors.

Tyson's email referenced a split between people who think measures like canceling athletic events are overblown and those who think they're overdue — "some who believe the NAIA should have already canceled the event in Billings and others who can't believe it's under consideration."

"It's a demanding position for all of us with so many factors, but the health of our friends, neighbors, communities and student athletes is and will be the priority for the local tournament committee, the NAIA, our lodging partners, and supporting organizations," she wrote.