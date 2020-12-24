BILLINGS — A men's basketball game between Montana Western and Yellowstone Christian College scheduled for New Year's Eve will not be played.

UM Western made the announcement Thursday in a school-issued press release.

Western's next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against Frontier Conference rival Montana Tech in Dillon.

Yellowstone Christian's next listed on the schedule is Jan. 2 at Valley City State in North Dakota. 

Tags

Load comments