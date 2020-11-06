HELENA — The No. 20-ranked Saints women’s basketball team opened the season with a 69-65 win over Dakota State in Seward, Nebraska.
Christine Denny led all scorers with her double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.
The Saints (1-0) led the majority of the game, though the Trojans (1-2) made things interesting in the fourth, cutting the Saints lead to two points with 2:11 left. Carroll answered with two scores from seniors Dani Wagner, and then added free throws from Jaidyn Lyman and Denny.
Jamie Pickens finished in double figures to launch her Saints career, scoring 12 points while adding five rebounds and five assists. Nine Saints scored on Friday.
The Saints used a 26-16 advantage in the paint to handle the Trojans.
The Saints are back in action on Saturday, facing No. 11 Concordia at 1 p.m.
