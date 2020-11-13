HELENA — The No. 21 Saints men’s basketball teams opened the 2020-21 season with a dominant 80-41 win over Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Junior wing Jovan Sljivancanin led all scorers with 25 points and also posted a game-high nine rebounds. He shot 9-for-12 from the field.

Two other Saints reached double figures, as Dennis Flowers III scored 15 points off the bench and Shamrock Campbell added in 13.

The Saints’ defense paved the way, forcing 28 turnovers while holding Presentation to 32% from the field. Only two players reached double figures for the Saints of South Dakota, as Issac Essien and Ellis Evans both scored 11.

The Saints raced out to a 45-16 halftime lead, and kept Presentation at bay the entire way.

Overall, 10 Saints scored against Presentation.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Saints, who face No. 7 Morningside on Saturday at 2 p.m. 

