DILLON — The No. 17-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints battled evenly with Montana Western in the first half, but then put away the Bulldogs in the second, winning 71-60 on Saturday in Dillon.
The Saints (19-7, 10-4 Frontier Conference) and Bulldogs (11-14, 4-10) tussled to begin the second half, but the Saints broke a 40-40 tie with an 8-1 run and kept UMW at a distance for the rest of the game. Carroll would build a lead as big as 14 on multiple occasions.
The win gave the Saints the regular-season series margin 2-1.
Dane Warp had a game-high 19 points and eight assists. Shamrock Campbell (13) and Ifeanyi Okeke (10) also join him with double figures scoring.
Carroll pounded the boards to get more opportunities, outrebounding the Bulldogs 41-25, while also attempting an additional 20 field goals.
The Bulldogs received 16 points from Derreck Durocher to lead the way.
Next week, the Saints travel to Montana Tech and No. 5 Lewis-Clark State College.
