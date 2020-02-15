The No. 16-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints fought back to take a one-point lead with 23 seconds left, but a late bucket from No. 19 Montana Western dealt the Saints a 58-57 loss on Saturday in Dillon.
The Saints (17-9, 9-5 Frontier Conference) trailed by as many as eight with two minutes left, but slowly fought their way back in.
Sienna Swannack hit a pair of threes, while Dani Wagner added some free throws and then it was Christine Denny’s score in the paint that gave the Saints a 57-56 lead with 23 seconds left.
However, Gracey Meyer got the final score to give the Bulldogs (17-8, 10-4) the home upset of the Saints.
The Bulldogs earned the regular-season series victory (2-1) over the Saints and now possess the No. 1 seed in the Frontier while the Saints sit in the second slot.
Swannack led all scorers with 17 points, hitting 7-of-13 shots. Christine Denny added in another 14.
Paige Holmes led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
Next week the Saints travel to Butte to face Montana Tech and to Lewiston to face Lewis-Clark State College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.