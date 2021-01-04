BUTTE — The Montana Tech women's basketball team couldn't hold on in the final minutes and the University of Providence won 85-81.
The game was tied at 60 going into the final quarter.
Parker Esary hit a field goal with 1:43 to play to go ahead 76-75 and the Argos would hold on for the rest of the game. Esary led the Argos with 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
The game saw 19 lead changes and the score was tied 14 times.
The Orediggers shot 51.6 percent from the field in the game and hit 7 of 15 from three point range.
The Argos also had strong shooting finishing with 46.7 percent from the field.
Brook Heggie led Tech with 18 points shooting 8 of 11 from the field. Heggie added 6 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.
Mesa Williams shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 of 5 from beyond the arc. She finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Dani Urick had 14 points and Mollie Peoples had 12 points.
Montana Tech (1-3, Frontier 1-3) drops their fourth straight game. The Orediggers host the University of Providence (1-0, Frontier 1-0) again tomorrow night.
In the men's game, the Orediggers saw their three game win streak snapped by No. 14 University of Providence on Monday night as the Diggers fell 86-83.
Montana Tech (3-3, 3-1 Conf.) struggled out of the gate against the Argos shooting just 17 percent from the floor in the opening half. After the first stanza, Montana Tech trailed the Argos 43-30.
In the second half, Montana Tech shot 52 percent from the floor and was 7-for-14 from three point land as they clawed their way back from as many as 20 points down.
Sindou Diallo led the Diggers with 20 points while Markieth Brown Jr. added 13, Derrius Collins 12, and Bridger Larson 11. Drew Huse came off the bench to scored 9 points while Cody Baumstarck, Nate Ward, Camdyn Larance, and Keeley Bake each pitched in four. Bridger Deden added two points.
The Argos finished the night shooting 45.2 percent and were led in scoring by Davien Harris-Williams who had 19 points. Zaccheus Darko-Kelly scored 14 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and registered nine assists.
The Diggers will have a quick turnaround as they play the Diggers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
