BILLINGS — Cade Tyson takes pride in his defensive ability. He knows that’s why he logs heavy minutes for Rocky Mountain College.
But Tyson added a little offensive flair to his repertoire Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium by canning a crucial 3-pointer to give the Battlin’ Bears a late lead and, eventually, a 64-61 victory over Montana State Billings in the latest rendition of the Rimrock Rivalry.
But his big shot wasn't his final act. Tyson stole the ball on MSUB’s ensuing possession, which helped set up an Abdul Bah layup and what proved to be an insurmountable four-point advantage.
“If it was just my own confidence I probably wouldn’t have shot that shot, especially the way I’ve been shooting,” said Tyson, a freshman guard from Billings West. “But the coaches and my teammates always tell me, ‘Keep shooting. Keep shooting.’
“They have all the faith in the world in me. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have let that shot fly.”
The game was part of a doubleheader with the women’s teams. Rocky won the hotly-contested nightcap over the Yellowjackets 73-65, giving the Bears a sweep.
N’Dea Flye led all scorers, as she many times has, with 20 points, but two big 3-point shots by Mackenzie Dethman proved imperative for Rocky.
The games counted toward the overall records for MSUB, while Rocky designated them as exhibitions.
‘The more aggressive team’
In the first matchup between the MSUB and Rocky men just three days prior at RMC’s Fortin Center, the Yellowjackets won 67-52 by pulling away in the second half. But Saturday’s matchup featured seven ties and 11 lead changes.
Along with Tyson’s 3, which came with 3:15 left, Rocky (4-5) got two key baskets in the final two minutes from Bah, who led all scorers with 23 points. MSUB (4-6) had a chance to tie the game on three occasions in the waning seconds, but 3s from Sam Elliott and Damen Thacker rimmed in and out, and a half-court heave from Brent Finn missed everything.
By all rights, Rocky won it with defense. The Bears forced 20 turnovers — 12 in the second half — and hounded the Jackets into five shot-clock violations. Tyson took a charge and had three steals, none bigger than his swipe late in the game. MSUB guards Thacker and Wiggins missed all eight of their 3-point shots between them.
“That last play, I feel like that’s a big part of why I’m on the court, for my defense and my energy,” Tyson said. “Just doing my job. Active hands. I was able to get a big steal for my team.”
“He’s the toughness and the spearhead of our defense. He just never lets down,” RMC coach Bill Dreikosen said of Tyson. “He doesn’t shoot a lot but he hits a big 3 and gets a big steal down the stretch.”
MSUB coach Mick Durham had to at times roll the dice with Thacker, an Idaho transfer and the Jackets’ stellar point guard, due to foul trouble. But Thacker did have to sit for a total of 10 minutes and he finished with nine points.
Backcourt mate Carrington Wiggins appeared to injure a foot or ankle during a scramble for a loose ball in the first half and also ended up missing a big chunk of the game. He finished with 10 points. Wiggins and Thacker combined for 42 points against Rocky on Wednesday.
But Durham chalked the loss up to a disparity in intensity.
“Rocky was the more aggressive team from the start,” Durham said. “Tough second half for us with 12 turnovers and (only) 23 points. Not quite the recipe for success.”
“It’s tough to win games when you’re giving up possessions like that,” Finn said. “We couldn’t really get anything going on offense. We held them to 64. We should be able to win that game at home.”
A significant contribution
The women’s game was knotted 53-53 after Addison Gardner tied it with a 3-pointer at the 8:04 mark of the fourth quarter. But that’s when Rocky took command.
Flye hit a basket with 6:50 left, then Dethman buried 3s on consecutive possessions, one from the top of the key curling around a screen and another from the corner on a feed from Flye, and suddenly the Bears (8-1) led 61-54 at the 4:14 mark
The Jackets (6-6) pulled within three points after a deep bank shot by Danielle Zahn with 31 seconds left but got no closer.
Dethman, a 6-1 sophomore from Froid-Lake, had made just one 3-pointer all season prior to Saturday. But she showed no hesitation in taking them — and making them — on this night.
“Those were huge,” said Rocky coach Wes Keller, whose team trailed 34-29 at halftime. “Mackenzie, I believe in her. She can make those. We gave up the lead, but we really came out ready to go at the start of the second half. It was a good win.”
“(Dethman) brought energy. As a big, hitting 3s like that, it was just energy,” added Flye, a transfer from Division I Butler who has made a significant difference for the Bears this season. “It was exciting to see her do that.”
Dethman finished with 17 points. Kloie Thatcher added 12, six of which came in the final 42 seconds. Shaun Bribiescas scored 11 points and had nine rebounds for Rocky.
Zahn and Kortney Nelson paced the Yellowjackets with 16 points apiece, but MSUB was outscored 44-31 in the second half and were forced into 14 giveaways.
Nelson added nine rebounds. Shannon Reny contributed 12 points for MSUB.
Photos: Rocky men beat Montana State Billings in crosstown matchup
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
MSUB v Rocky men’s hoops
Updated
Photos: MSU Billings, Rocky women's basketball face off in Billings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.