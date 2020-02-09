Men's basketball
NW Nazarene 88, MSUB 80
(Saturday)
|MSUB
|31
|49
|—
|80
|NW Nazarene
|43
|45
|—
|88
MSU Billings (9-13, 4-10): Brendan Howard 17, Zharon Richmond 15, Tyler Green 8, Chrishon Dixon 5, Jordan Lehrer 13, Clarence Daniels 12, Psalm Maduakor 8, Sam Elliott 2.
NW Nazarene (12-7, 9-5): Jayden Bezzant 24, Olamilekan Adetunji 12, Adalberto Diaz 11, George Reidy 9, Sam Roth 5, Ezekiel Alley 18, Jaylen Fox 9.
Montana 82, Idaho 71
(Saturday)
|Montana
|33
|49
|—
|82
|Idaho
|34
|37
|—
|71
Montana (14-10, 10-3): Sayeed Pridgett 19, Kendal Manuel 14, Jared Samuelson 7, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 6, Timmy Falls 4, Mack Anderson 15, Josh Vazquez 11, Yagizhan Selcuk 4, Kyle Owens 2.
Idaho (6-17, 2-10): Trevon Allen 36, Scott Blakney 8, Marquell Fraser 7, Gabe Quinnett 14, Keyshaad Dixon 2, Babacar Thiombane 2, Jack Wilson 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.