Men's basketball

NW Nazarene 88, MSUB 80

(Saturday)

MSUB31  49  80 
NW Nazarene43  45  88 

MSU Billings (9-13, 4-10): Brendan Howard 17, Zharon Richmond 15, Tyler Green 8, Chrishon Dixon 5, Jordan Lehrer 13, Clarence Daniels 12, Psalm Maduakor 8, Sam Elliott 2.

NW Nazarene (12-7, 9-5): Jayden Bezzant 24, Olamilekan Adetunji 12, Adalberto Diaz 11, George Reidy 9, Sam Roth 5, Ezekiel Alley 18, Jaylen Fox 9.

Montana 82, Idaho 71

(Saturday)

Montana33  49  82 
Idaho34  37  71 

Montana (14-10, 10-3): Sayeed Pridgett 19, Kendal Manuel 14, Jared Samuelson 7, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 6, Timmy Falls 4, Mack Anderson 15, Josh Vazquez 11, Yagizhan Selcuk 4, Kyle Owens 2. 

Idaho (6-17, 2-10): Trevon Allen 36, Scott Blakney 8, Marquell Fraser 7, Gabe Quinnett 14, Keyshaad Dixon 2, Babacar Thiombane 2, Jack Wilson 2.

