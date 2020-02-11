Men's basketball
Carroll 68, Rocky 60
|Rocky
|30
|30
|—
|60
|Carroll
|30
|38
|—
|68
Rocky Mountain College: Grant Wallace 19, Darius Henderson 9, Clayton Ladine 10, Sam Vining 15, Brandon The Boy 3, Kalvin Bowen 2, Scott Malikie 2.
Carroll College: Dane Warp 21, Ifeanyi Okeke 11, Jovan Sljivancanin 16, Shamrock Campbell 9, Eetu Villa 2, Sayer Patton 7, Gaven Ramirez 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.