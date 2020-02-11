Men's basketball

Carroll 68, Rocky 60

Rocky30  30  60 
Carroll30  38  68 

Rocky Mountain College: Grant Wallace 19, Darius Henderson 9, Clayton Ladine 10, Sam Vining 15, Brandon The Boy 3, Kalvin Bowen 2, Scott Malikie 2.

Carroll College: Dane Warp 21, Ifeanyi Okeke 11, Jovan Sljivancanin 16, Shamrock Campbell 9, Eetu Villa 2, Sayer Patton 7, Gaven Ramirez 2.

