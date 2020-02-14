Men's basketball
Seattle Pacific 83, MSUB 62
|Seattle Pacific
|36
|47
|—
|83
|MSUB
|24
|38
|—
|62
Seattle Pacific (19-5, 15-1): Braden Olsen 15, Sharif Khan 3, Harry Cavell 15, Divant'e Moffitt 14, Mehdi El Mardi 7, Jacob Medjo 7, Gabe Colosimo 9, Filip Fullerton 4, Shaw Anderson 9.
Montana State Billings (9-14, 4-11): Clarence Daniels 2, Psalm Maduakor 11, Chrishon Dixon 6, Jordan Lehrer 4, Zharon Richmond 8, Tyler Green 7, Stevie James 7, Brendan Howard 15, Sam Elliott 2.
Montana 72, Weber State 37
|Weber State
|21
|16
|—
|37
|Montana
|38
|34
|—
|72
Weber State (9-16, 5-9): K.J. Cunningham 6, Cody John 5, Michal Kozak 6, Tim Fuller 8, Israel Barnes 3, Dima Zdor 9.
Montana (16-9, 12-2): Timmy Falls 10, Kendal Manuel 21, Sayeed Pridgett 25, Jared Samuelson 1, D.J. Carter Hollinger 2, Kyle Owens 2, Josh Vazquez 4, Eddy Egun 7.
Montana State 73, Idaho State 69
|Idaho State
|29
|40
|—
|69
|Montana State
|41
|32
|—
|73
Idaho State (6-17, 3-11): Austin Smellie 11, Tarik Cool 13, Malik Porter 14, Chier Maker 7, Jared Stutzman 12, Chidi Edengwu 9, Nico Aguirre 3.
Montana State (13-11, 7-6): Amin Adamu 20, Harald Frey 17, Jubrile Belo 18, Ladan Ricketts 8, Devin Kirby 10.
Montana Western 81, Rocky 74
|Western
|32
|49
|—
|81
|Rocky
|40
|34
|—
|74
Montana Western (10-13, 3-9): Connor Burkhart 12, Cedric Boone 21, Tanner Haverfield 2, Derrek Durocher 15, Carter Kearns 7, Max Clark 17, Brian Howell 7.
Rocky Mountain College (6-17 1-13): Grant Wallace 24, Kelson Eiselein 7, Darius Henderson 12, Clayton Ladine 14, Sam Vining 11, Kalvin Bowen 6.
MSU-Northern 63, Montana Tech 56
|Northern
|19
|44
|—
|63
|Tech
|32
|24
|—
|56
Montana State-Northern (16-9): Kavon Bey 15, Cedric Crutchfield 2, David Harris 2, Mascio McCadney 8, Adam Huse 14, Gio Jackson 3, Jesse Keltner 6, Devin Bray 13.
Montana Tech (14-10): Dylan Pannabecker 6, Taylor England 6, Sindou Diallo 24, Troy Owens Jr. 2, Drew Huse 11, Christian Jones 3, Cody Baumstarck 4
Dawson CC 90, Williston (N.D.) 67
|Willitston
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Dawson
|45
|45
|—
|90
Williston: Paul MacSteves 8, Alton Lynch 2, Kobey Lam 11, Shae Linton-Brown 29, Nathaniel Powell 4, Jonathan Komagum 13.
Dawson: Camron Dunfee 20, Kolten Hitt 7, Man Man Baker 10, Kell Schwers 3, Roulervee Vann 7, C.J. Nelson 9, Romeo Parker 5, Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lampten 3, Devin Collins 8, Jaron Masis 4.
