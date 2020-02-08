Men's basketball

E. Washington 74, Montana State 49

Montana State16  33  49 
E. Washington35  39  75 

Montana State (12-11, 6-6): Amin Adamu 2, Harald Frey 4, Ladan Ricketts 7, Jubrile Belo 9, Devin Kirby 6, Finn Fleute 2, Caleb Bellach 10, Mychael Paulo 2, Borja Fernandez 7.

Eastern Washington (16-7, 9-3): Jacob Davison 1, Jack Perry 6, Mason Peatling 19, Kim Aiken Jr. 5, Ellis Magnuson 7, Casson Rouse 6, Steven Beo 2, Tyler Robertson 3, Michael Meadows 2, Jacob Groves 4, Tanner Groves 16, Abdullahi Mohamed 3.

Gillette College 90, Northwest College 74

Gillette42  48  90 
Northwest36  38  74 

Gillette College: Mason Archambault 17, Bradley Akhile 10, Joe Jones 7, Jayden Coke 11, Isaac Mushila 14,Teonta McKeithen  6, Gary Solomon 17, Anthony Felisma 6, Conroy Hayden 2.

Northwest College: Kyle Brown 25, Max Dehon 13, Jerome Mabry 4, Josh Petteno 16, Alan Swenson 8, Jahquel Goss 3, Rambo Badyal 3, Axel Hohenstein 2.

New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68

Wyoming29  39  68 
New Mexico40  57  97 

Wyoming (6-19, 1-12): Trevon Taylor 10, Jake Hendricks 6, A.J. Banks 7, Kwane Marble III 17, Hunter Maldonado 21, Kenny Foster 7.

New Mexico (17-8, 6-6): Corey Manigault 28, Zane Martin 23, Vance Jackson 20, Jaquan Lyle 5, Makuach Maluach 2, Keith McGee 13, Vante Hendrix 2, Emmanuel Kuac 2, Jordan Arroyo 2.

