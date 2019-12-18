Men's basketball
Utah Valley 69, Wyoming 67
|Utah Valley
|31
|38
|—
|69
|Wyoming
|26
|41
|—
|67
Utah Valley (5-8): Emmanuel Olojakpoke 2, Casdon Jardine 3, TJ Washington 13, Brandon Verette 18, Trey Woodbury 6, Isaiah White 19, Jamison Overton 2, Cavit Ege Havsa 2, Brandon Morley 4.
Wyoming (3-9): Hunter Thompson 17, TJ Taylor 2, AJ Banks 6, Hunter Maldonado 23, Greg Milton 2, Brandon Porter 12, Austin Mueller 2, Kenny Foster 3.
Dawson 118, Stone Child 64
|Stone Child
|39
|25
|—
|64
|Dawson
|61
|57
|—
|118
Stone Child College: Iron Eyes 16, Olin Arkinson 5, Chris Brown 14, Mike Sangrey Jr. 25, Kendall Windy Boy 4.
Dawson Community College: Kolten Hitt 22, Kayden Hitt 13, Man Man Baker 20, Roulervee Vann 7, CJ Nelson 7, Jayce Griffith 6, Romeo Parker 9, Beau Santisteven 20, Devin Collins 5, Jaron Masis 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.