Men's basketball

Utah Valley 69, Wyoming 67

Utah Valley31  38  69 
Wyoming26  41  67 

Utah Valley (5-8): Emmanuel Olojakpoke 2, Casdon Jardine 3, TJ Washington 13, Brandon Verette 18, Trey Woodbury 6, Isaiah White 19, Jamison Overton 2, Cavit Ege Havsa 2, Brandon Morley 4.

Wyoming (3-9): Hunter Thompson 17, TJ Taylor 2, AJ Banks 6, Hunter Maldonado 23, Greg Milton 2, Brandon Porter 12, Austin Mueller 2, Kenny Foster 3.

Dawson 118, Stone Child 64

Stone Child39  25  64 
Dawson61  57  118 

Stone Child College: Iron Eyes 16, Olin Arkinson 5, Chris Brown 14, Mike Sangrey Jr. 25, Kendall Windy Boy 4.

Dawson Community College: Kolten Hitt 22, Kayden Hitt 13, Man Man Baker 20, Roulervee Vann 7, CJ Nelson 7, Jayce Griffith 6, Romeo Parker 9, Beau Santisteven 20, Devin Collins 5, Jaron Masis 9.

 

