Men's basketball
Central Wyoming 93, Northwest 84
|CWC
|38
|55
|—
|93
|Northwest
|40
|44
|—
|94
Central Wyoming College: Darius Guinn 13, Jaylon Gentry 16, Abdi Dahir 9, Anthony Mensah 3, James Woods 27, Jacob Smith 20, Dave Francois 5.
Northwest College: Kyle Brown 25, Max Dehon 16, Jerome Mabry 14, Josh Petteno 14, Alan Swenson 4, Jahquel Goss 4, Rambo Badyal 6, Axel Hohenstein 1.
