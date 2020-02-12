Men's basketball

Central Wyoming 93, Northwest 84

CWC38  55  93 
Northwest40  44  94 

Central Wyoming College: Darius Guinn 13, Jaylon Gentry 16, Abdi Dahir 9, Anthony Mensah 3, James Woods 27, Jacob Smith 20, Dave Francois 5.

Northwest College: Kyle Brown 25, Max Dehon 16, Jerome Mabry 14, Josh Petteno 14, Alan Swenson 4, Jahquel Goss 4, Rambo Badyal 6, Axel Hohenstein 1.

 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments