Women's basketball
Montana 69, Idaho 60
|Idaho
|22
|4
|14
|20
|—
|60
|Montana
|19
|17
|17
|16
|—
|60
Idaho (13-8, 8-4): Beyonce Bea 14, Gina Marxen 16, Chayse Milne 3, Lizzy Klinker 13, Natalie Klinker 3, Hailey Christopher 2, Isabelle Hadden 3, Janie King 6.
Montana (13-9, 8-5): Sophia Stiles 4, Abby Anderson 16, McKenzie Johnston 16, Emma Stockholm 3, Gabi Harrington 14, Kylie Frohlich 4, Taylor Goligoski 8, Jamie Pickens 4.
Montana State 79, E. Washington 47
|E. Washington
|16
|6
|14
|11
|—
|47
|Montana State
|14
|27
|17
|21
|—
|79
Eastern Washington (2-19, 1-11): Jessica McDowell-White 4, Jenna Dick 4, Kennedy Dickie 4, Bella Cravens 18, Grace Kirscher 10, Tatiana Reese 1, Milly Knowles 2, Cailyn Francis 4.
Montana State (15-6, 11-1): Darian White 9, Martha Kuderer 15, Oliana Squires 10, Madeline Smith 9, Fallyn Freije 8, Kola Bad Bear 3, Tori Martell 14, Madison Jackson 8, Blaire Braxton 3.
New Mexico 74, Wyoming 71, OT
|New Mexico
|16
|15
|20
|16
|7
|—
|74
|Wyoming
|17
|15
|21
|14
|4
|—
|71
New Mexico (13-12, 4-8): Jorday Hosey 8, Antonia Anderson 10, Ahlise Hurst 7, Aisia Robertson 15, Jaedyn De La Cerda 17, Corina Carter 2, Shaiquel McGruder 13, Azaria Robinson 2.
Wyoming (11-11, 7-6): Tereza Vitulova 20, Taylor Rusk 15, Alba Sanchez Ramos 10, Quinn Qeidemann 5, Tommi Olson 2, Selale Kepenc 3, McKinley Bradshaw 5, Jaeden Vaifanua 11.
MSUB 74, Concordia 50
|Concordia
|13
|9
|15
|13
|—
|50
|MSUB
|11
|15
|22
|26
|—
|74
Concordia, Ore. (4-18, 3-11): Dorcas Wu 17, Tamika Etherly 9, Riley Friauf 12, Nakiyah LeSure 4, Kelsey Hudson 8.
MSU Billings (12-11, 7-7): Hannah Collins 13, Shayla Montague 10, Jeanann Lemelin 12, Taryn Shelley 13, Taylor Cunningham 12, TyLee Manuel 12, Shannon Reny 2.
Rocky 88, MSUN 72
|MSUN
|16
|14
|13
|29
|—
|72
|Rocky
|22
|27
|15
|24
|—
|88
Montana State-Northern (15-8, 4-7): Ryley Kehr 8, Sydney Hovde 4, Allix Goldhahn 12, McKenzie Gunter 9, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 1, Reilly Walsh 2, Petra Sellin 2, Jada Nicholson 2, Morgan Mason 6, Tiara Gilham 12.
Rocky Mountain College (15-7, 6-5): Mackenzie Dethman 2, Markaela Francis 14, Kloie Thatcher 25, Antuanisha Wright 14, Keahi Roy 24, Grace Roy 9.
Gillette College 64, NW College 47
|Gillette College
|16
|19
|17
|12
|—
|64
|NW College
|13
|10
|16
|8
|—
|47
Gillette College: Skylar Patton 11, Kindall Seamands 3, Sydney Prather 5, Kobe Hawea 20, Molly Coleman 12, Shelby Clark 2, Sydney Thompson 2, Teila McInerney 5, Brooke Gumber 4.
Northwest College: Adela Smutna 16, Raquel Turner 5, Lily Henry 2, Samiyah Worrell 4, Kendall Wright 4, Jessica Adkins 2, Aubrie Stenerson 2, Riley Aiono 2.
