Women's basketball

Montana 69, Idaho 60

Idaho22 14 20 60 
Montana19 17 17 16 60 

Idaho (13-8, 8-4): Beyonce Bea 14, Gina Marxen 16, Chayse Milne 3, Lizzy Klinker 13, Natalie Klinker 3, Hailey Christopher 2, Isabelle Hadden 3, Janie King 6.

Montana (13-9, 8-5): Sophia Stiles 4, Abby Anderson 16, McKenzie Johnston 16, Emma Stockholm 3, Gabi Harrington 14, Kylie Frohlich 4, Taylor Goligoski 8, Jamie Pickens 4.

Montana State 79, E. Washington 47

E. Washington16 14 11 47 
Montana State14 27 17 21 79 

Eastern Washington (2-19, 1-11): Jessica McDowell-White 4, Jenna Dick 4, Kennedy Dickie 4, Bella Cravens 18, Grace Kirscher 10, Tatiana Reese 1, Milly Knowles 2, Cailyn Francis 4.

Montana State (15-6, 11-1): Darian White 9, Martha Kuderer 15, Oliana Squires 10, Madeline Smith 9, Fallyn Freije 8, Kola Bad Bear 3, Tori Martell 14, Madison Jackson 8, Blaire Braxton 3.

New Mexico 74, Wyoming 71, OT

New Mexico16 15 20 16 74 
Wyoming17 15 21 14 71 

New Mexico (13-12, 4-8): Jorday Hosey 8, Antonia Anderson 10, Ahlise Hurst 7, Aisia Robertson 15, Jaedyn De La Cerda 17, Corina Carter 2, Shaiquel McGruder 13, Azaria Robinson 2.

Wyoming (11-11, 7-6): Tereza Vitulova 20, Taylor Rusk 15, Alba Sanchez Ramos 10, Quinn Qeidemann 5, Tommi Olson 2, Selale Kepenc 3, McKinley Bradshaw 5, Jaeden Vaifanua 11.

MSUB 74, Concordia 50

Concordia13 15 13 50 
MSUB1115 22 26 74 

Concordia, Ore. (4-18, 3-11): Dorcas Wu 17, Tamika Etherly 9, Riley Friauf 12, Nakiyah LeSure 4, Kelsey Hudson 8.

MSU Billings (12-11, 7-7): Hannah Collins 13, Shayla Montague 10, Jeanann Lemelin 12, Taryn Shelley 13, Taylor Cunningham 12, TyLee Manuel 12, Shannon Reny 2.

Rocky 88, MSUN 72

MSUN16 14 13 29 72 
Rocky22 27 15 24 88 

Montana State-Northern (15-8, 4-7): Ryley Kehr 8, Sydney Hovde 4, Allix Goldhahn 12, McKenzie Gunter 9, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 1, Reilly Walsh 2, Petra Sellin 2, Jada Nicholson 2, Morgan Mason 6, Tiara Gilham 12.

Rocky Mountain College (15-7, 6-5): Mackenzie Dethman 2, Markaela Francis 14, Kloie Thatcher 25, Antuanisha Wright 14, Keahi Roy 24, Grace Roy 9.

Gillette College 64, NW College 47

Gillette College16 19 17 12 64 
NW College13 10 16 47 

Gillette College: Skylar Patton 11, Kindall Seamands 3, Sydney Prather 5, Kobe Hawea 20, Molly Coleman 12, Shelby Clark 2, Sydney Thompson 2, Teila McInerney 5, Brooke Gumber 4.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 16, Raquel Turner 5, Lily Henry 2, Samiyah Worrell 4, Kendall Wright 4, Jessica Adkins 2, Aubrie Stenerson  2, Riley Aiono 2.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments