Women's basketball

Carroll 71, Rocky 68, OT

Rocky10 14 21 14 968 
Carroll16 19 14 10 1271 

Rocky Mountain College: Markaela Francis 33, Destinee Pointer 9, Kloie Thatcher 7, Antuanisha Wright 9, Grace Parker 10.

Carroll College: Emerald Toth 2, Sienna Swannack 10, Christine Denny 15, Kamden Hilborn 15, Danielle Wagner 15, Taylor Salonen 7, Maddie Geritz 2, Emma Madsen 5.

