Women's basketball
Carroll 71, Rocky 68, OT
|Rocky
|10
|14
|21
|14
|9
|68
|Carroll
|16
|19
|14
|10
|12
|71
Rocky Mountain College: Markaela Francis 33, Destinee Pointer 9, Kloie Thatcher 7, Antuanisha Wright 9, Grace Parker 10.
Carroll College: Emerald Toth 2, Sienna Swannack 10, Christine Denny 15, Kamden Hilborn 15, Danielle Wagner 15, Taylor Salonen 7, Maddie Geritz 2, Emma Madsen 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.